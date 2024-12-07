Left Menu

UPI Revolutionizes Financial Inclusion in India

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has dramatically improved credit accessibility for underserved borrowers in India. Since its 2016 launch, UPI has facilitated the broader reach of digital transactions, with 75% of retail digital payments made via UPI by October 2023. The system supports innovation and equitable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:54 IST
UPI Revolutionizes Financial Inclusion in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is making waves in the realm of consumer credit, especially among underserved borrowers lacking prior credit history, a recent study reveals.

Since its debut in 2016, UPI has become a transformative force in financial access across India, enabling seamless digital transactions for 300 million individuals and 50 million merchants. By October 2023, UPI accounted for 75% of all retail digital payments, as highlighted in a study titled "Open Banking and Digital Payments: Implications for Credit Access."

Designed as an interoperable payment protocol, UPI allows third-party vendors to offer payments as a service across participating banks. It has opened new credit avenues for groups traditionally sidelined by formal financial systems. Leveraging transaction data, lenders can now make informed credit decisions, supporting the fastest growth among fintech lenders compared to traditional banks. The study underscores how digital technology's affordability has fueled UPI's adoption nationwide. Furthermore, robust UPI transaction data has facilitated responsible credit expansion without increasing default rates. The success of UPI in India could serve as an inspirational model for other nations, combining digital infrastructure with open banking policies to combat financial exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024