Iran's Uranium Enrichment Sparks Global Concerns

Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60% purity, deemed 'extremely serious' and unjustified for civilian purposes, raises concerns about potential military applications and contradicts Iran's stated willingness to return to credible nuclear negotiations, according to a Western diplomatic source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:51 IST
A Western diplomatic source on Saturday labeled Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60% purity as 'extremely serious' and without civilian justification. The increase contradicts Tehran's statements about reengaging in credible nuclear talks.

These enriched uranium levels could potentially serve a military nuclear program, should Iran decide to pursue that path, the source warned.

Iran, meanwhile, has consistently claimed it is not seeking nuclear weapons, adding an element of tension to international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

