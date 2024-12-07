Iran's rapid progression in uranium enrichment, approaching weapons-grade levels, is a catalyst for global concern, according to a Western diplomatic source. While Tehran insists on non-military intentions, the reality contradicts their claims of pursuing credible nuclear negotiations.

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has acknowledged Iran's swift enhancement of uranium enrichment to 60% purity, alarmingly close to the 90% required for weaponization. This statement signals a significant deviation from peaceful energy production.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's confidential report to member states further confirms Iran's expedited enrichment efforts. Experts warn these actions lack civilian justification and could potentially ignite a military nuclear program, challenging Tehran's professed willingness to engage in genuine negotiations.

