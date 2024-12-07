Aviation Minister Inspects Prayagraj Airport Amid Maha Kumbh Preparations

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, conducted a visit to Prayagraj airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, where he assessed the ongoing construction efforts for the new terminal building. Naidu was joined by V Vualnam, the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar, AAI Member (Planning) Anil Kumar Gupta, and a team of engineers for a thorough project inspection, according to a statement from AAI.

The project team informed Naidu and his delegates that two phases of the construction had been finalized, with the third phase underway. Naidu urged the project team to hasten the remaining works to ensure the airport's readiness by January 2025, aligning with the commencement of the Maha Kumbh. He also highlighted the necessity for seamless collaboration with state authorities and regulatory bodies like the DGCA and BCAS to secure all required approvals swiftly for the new terminal's commissioning.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a meeting with officials to scrutinize preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 at Circuit House, Prayagraj. The Chief Minister inaugurated the Jan Ashray Sthal in the city. The forthcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh aims to be a 'Green Maha Kumbh,' offering improved facilities for devotees. Key developments include a special floating jetty at Sangam for devotees, enhanced medical support with specialist doctors, and nearly completed new healthcare facilities, including a 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground in Maha Kumbh Nagar. The festival will start with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13, 2025, and will conclude with the Mahashivratri bath on February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)