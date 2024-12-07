Gehlot Urges PM Modi to Expedite Barmer Refinery Approvals

In a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has requested the swift issuance of approvals concerning the Barmer refinery project. Gehlot's statement comes as Modi is set to inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan investment summit in Jaipur.

Gehlot took to social media to express his concerns, stating that despite previous assurances of completion by December 2024, the refinery's commercial operations may be delayed. The former chief minister pointed out that the Petroleum Chemicals and Petro Investment Region meant to foster industry growth between Barmer and Jodhpur has stalled under the new BJP government.

Gehlot criticized the central government for pending permissions, which could redirect refinery byproducts and jeopardize the creation of an anticipated 1.5 lakh jobs. He reminded the public of the financial setbacks during previous BJP rule when refinery work was delayed, thereby doubling construction costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)