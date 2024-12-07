Amit Shah Praises BAPS for Unmatched Volunteer Dedication

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extolled the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) for its unparalleled dedication of over 100,000 volunteers towards culture, religion, society, and service.

Speaking at the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad, Shah reminisced about the impactful efforts of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who began organizing BAPS in 1972. Shah highlighted the organization's impressive growth from merely eight volunteers to a movement gathering lakhs in stadiums today, illustrating how a singular vision can change lives, parallel to his own political journey.

Shah asserted that BAPS stands as a unique global model with deeply rooted values fostered by spiritual leaders. He called for aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a great India through culture, religion, society, and service up to India's centenary. The event honored BAPS's 50-year legacy of social and spiritual contributions initiated under Pramukh Swami Maharaj's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)