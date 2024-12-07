Increased Security Follows Stone-Pelting Incident in Darbhanga Procession

Amid heightened security measures, tensions flared in Bihar's Darbhanga after a stone-pelting incident disrupted a religious procession on Saturday morning, according to local authorities. The clash happened in Tarauni village during the Ram-Janki Vivah procession, held on the occasion of Vivah Panchami.

Police reported that an argument between two factions escalated rapidly, resulting in the stone throwing. Responding swiftly, law enforcement reached the scene and diffused the situation. Additional personnel were dispatched by the District Headquarters to stabilize the area and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police, Jagunath Reddy, recounted that the procession was conducted without prior permission, sparking unrest when stones were thrown. Prompt police action restored calm, although the investigation continues with efforts including the analysis of CCTV footage to identify those involved. Statements from eyewitnesses are being collected, as the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

SSP Reddy expressed that identifying participants proved challenging as many individuals left the scene overnight. Efforts are ongoing to disperse remaining gatherings and secure conclusive evidence from CCTV recordings. Patna's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary underscored the state's commitment to addressing the unrest, vowing stringent action against perpetrators while assuring ongoing investigations.

The incident has prompted analysis efforts by the Darbhanga Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Kumar, who confirmed the examination of CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to uncover the causes and participants involved. Current reports suggest a return to normalcy in the affected areas, although the investigation remains active.

