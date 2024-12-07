Left Menu

Increased Security Follows Stone-Pelting Incident in Darbhanga Procession

Heightened security in Bihar's Darbhanga was enforced following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession. The altercation arose between two groups, prompting police intervention to restore order. The situation remains under control as officials investigate using CCTV footage and witness testimonies to identify the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:52 IST
Increased Security Follows Stone-Pelting Incident in Darbhanga Procession
Security tightened in the violence hit area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened security measures, tensions flared in Bihar's Darbhanga after a stone-pelting incident disrupted a religious procession on Saturday morning, according to local authorities. The clash happened in Tarauni village during the Ram-Janki Vivah procession, held on the occasion of Vivah Panchami.

Police reported that an argument between two factions escalated rapidly, resulting in the stone throwing. Responding swiftly, law enforcement reached the scene and diffused the situation. Additional personnel were dispatched by the District Headquarters to stabilize the area and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police, Jagunath Reddy, recounted that the procession was conducted without prior permission, sparking unrest when stones were thrown. Prompt police action restored calm, although the investigation continues with efforts including the analysis of CCTV footage to identify those involved. Statements from eyewitnesses are being collected, as the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

SSP Reddy expressed that identifying participants proved challenging as many individuals left the scene overnight. Efforts are ongoing to disperse remaining gatherings and secure conclusive evidence from CCTV recordings. Patna's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary underscored the state's commitment to addressing the unrest, vowing stringent action against perpetrators while assuring ongoing investigations.

The incident has prompted analysis efforts by the Darbhanga Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Kumar, who confirmed the examination of CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to uncover the causes and participants involved. Current reports suggest a return to normalcy in the affected areas, although the investigation remains active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024