Migrant Boat Tragedy: Survivors Return Home Amidst Relief and Despair

47 survivors of a migrant boat disaster in the Indian Ocean have returned to Somalia. They recount being stranded for 13 days after their vessel's engine failed, enduring harsh conditions and loss. Somali officials note the arrest of traffickers as survivors express relief and vow to avoid future risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 08-12-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 03:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Nearly 50 survivors of a tragic migrant boat incident that claimed 25 lives last month in the Indian Ocean off Madagascar have returned to Somalia, receiving a warm welcome from government officials.

Ranging in age from 17 to 50, the survivors wore garments featuring the Somali national flag colors as they arrived in Mogadishu, visibly relieved to have escaped the life-threatening ordeal.

Every year, young Somalis take perilous journeys in pursuit of better opportunities abroad. The UN agency has highlighted the increase in irregular migration from Horn of Africa nations due to conflict and drought. The survivors recounted being stranded for 13 days after their boat's engines failed, surviving by catching fish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

