Migrant Boat Tragedy: Survivors Return Home Amidst Relief and Despair

Nearly 50 survivors of a tragic migrant boat incident that claimed 25 lives last month in the Indian Ocean off Madagascar have returned to Somalia, receiving a warm welcome from government officials.

Ranging in age from 17 to 50, the survivors wore garments featuring the Somali national flag colors as they arrived in Mogadishu, visibly relieved to have escaped the life-threatening ordeal.

Every year, young Somalis take perilous journeys in pursuit of better opportunities abroad. The UN agency has highlighted the increase in irregular migration from Horn of Africa nations due to conflict and drought. The survivors recounted being stranded for 13 days after their boat's engines failed, surviving by catching fish.

