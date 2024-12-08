Left Menu

Indore Cracks Down on Black Market Ticket Sales at Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Indore Police arrested two individuals involved in reselling tickets at inflated prices for Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Concert-related protests by Bajrang Dal and liquor permit cancellations in Pune highlight challenges faced by organizers. Police assure public safety measures are in place for the event.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Rajesh Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore Police have arrested two individuals accused of illegally reselling tickets for a Diljit Dosanjh concert at exorbitant prices, officials confirmed on Saturday. The accused reportedly acquired the tickets online before attempting to sell them for Rs 10,000, far exceeding their original value, according to DCP Rajesh Tripathi of the Crime Branch.

The police are actively monitoring for similar illegal activities. Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi stated that a total of five tickets were confiscated, with the sellers demanding double the original price. Concurrently, the Bajrang Dal staged protests against the event, raising concerns over the promotion of meat and liquor consumption.

Indore's law enforcement is addressing these protests and the black-market ticket sales seriously, ensuring public safety and order. Previously, the state excise department in Pune revoked a liquor permit for Dosanjh's concert after protests, highlighting similar concerns. Despite these hurdles, Diljit's tour proceeds to Chandigarh and Guwahati later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

