Left Menu

India Aims to Be a Developed Nation by 2047: Vice President Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar reiterated India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing the need for economic growth and technological transformation. He urged reduced import dependence and encouraged students to innovate. The address was delivered at Mahatma Gandhi Central University's convocation in Bihar's Motihari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:30 IST
India Aims to Be a Developed Nation by 2047: Vice President Dhankar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has reaffirmed India's ambitious target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, describing it as both a responsibility and an achievable goal. Addressing students at the 2nd Convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, Bihar, Dhankar emphasized the necessity of increasing India's per capita income eightfold to reach developed status.

The Vice President highlighted the transformative role of technology in revolutionizing service delivery across India, pointing out how technological advancement has facilitated greater access to services for the country's vast population. He cited examples from the past, where people had to queue for basic services, underscoring the significant improvements that have led to more efficient processes today.

During his speech, Dhankar remarked on the revitalization of Bihar, mentioning how historical sites like Nalanda have regained prominence. He urged citizens to reduce import dependency, outlining the drawbacks of buying items from abroad and emphasized the significant potential for domestic employment and economic growth. Dhankar concluded by encouraging students to innovate, noting that government policies and funds support entrepreneurial endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024