India Aims to Be a Developed Nation by 2047: Vice President Dhankar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar reiterated India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing the need for economic growth and technological transformation. He urged reduced import dependence and encouraged students to innovate. The address was delivered at Mahatma Gandhi Central University's convocation in Bihar's Motihari.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has reaffirmed India's ambitious target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, describing it as both a responsibility and an achievable goal. Addressing students at the 2nd Convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, Bihar, Dhankar emphasized the necessity of increasing India's per capita income eightfold to reach developed status.
The Vice President highlighted the transformative role of technology in revolutionizing service delivery across India, pointing out how technological advancement has facilitated greater access to services for the country's vast population. He cited examples from the past, where people had to queue for basic services, underscoring the significant improvements that have led to more efficient processes today.
During his speech, Dhankar remarked on the revitalization of Bihar, mentioning how historical sites like Nalanda have regained prominence. He urged citizens to reduce import dependency, outlining the drawbacks of buying items from abroad and emphasized the significant potential for domestic employment and economic growth. Dhankar concluded by encouraging students to innovate, noting that government policies and funds support entrepreneurial endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
