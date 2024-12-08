Left Menu

Cultural Renaissance: India's New Era of Growth and Legacy

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and PM Narendra Modi highlight India's cultural revival under the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah at the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav. Celebrating 50 years of BAPS's service, the event urges contributions towards a futuristic India while honouring heritage and spirituality.

Cultural Renaissance: India's New Era of Growth and Legacy
In a significant address at the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extolled the nation's cultural resurgence under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasized India's dual pursuit of development and heritage, leveraging lessons from the past to build a prosperous future.

The event, dubbed the golden festival of volunteers, lauded the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha's (BAPS) impressive journey from 11 to 100,000 volunteers, who have been pivotal in social initiatives globally. The Chief Minister praised the Swaminarayan sect's worldwide influence, underscoring its role in promoting Hinduism's proud legacy far beyond India's borders.

Virtually addressing the festival, Prime Minister Modi celebrated BAPS's 103rd anniversary, attributing the organization's resilience and compassion to its substantial impact globally. Leaders like Amit Shah joined in applauding the sect's contributions to cultural and spiritual enrichment, urging a collective resolve towards a visionary India by 2047.

