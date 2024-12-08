Historic Reunion of Assam Police Chiefs: A Tribute to Legacy and Future

In a historic event, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the inaugural reunion seminar for the chiefs of Assam Police at the DGP Office in Ulubari. This marks the first gathering of its kind, where past and present police leaders come together to share invaluable experiences and insights.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the seminar as a unique platform offering serving officers the chance to learn from their predecessors, who have overcome numerous challenges to build a highly regarded police force. He described the seminar as more than a formal meeting; it is an opportunity to pay tribute to the significant contributions that have shaped both the Assam Police and the broader security of India.

Emphasizing the legacy and influence of past chiefs, Sarma remarked that the assembly allows present officers to engage with those who have navigated similar challenges and crises. He praised the former DGPs for their leadership during turbulent times, acknowledging their role in establishing a resilient law enforcement framework that has endured numerous adversities. The seminar underscored a committed partnership towards securing a brighter future.

