Showroom Skirmish: Six Booked in Indore Brawl Over Vehicle Servicing Dispute

Six individuals were charged after a vehicle showroom in Indore was vandalized. The altercation stemmed from a payment dispute involving Saurabh Karosiya at a service center. CCTV footage implicated Karosiya and his associates. Police are pursuing the accused, following a complaint by a service center employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:55 IST
Azad Nagar Police Station Neeraj Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events at a vehicle showroom in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, six individuals have been booked for allegedly vandalizing the premises, police reported on Saturday. The incident followed a heated dispute over payment issues at the service center, involving a customer named Saurabh Karosiya.

Authorities have confirmed that the altercation, captured on CCTV, escalated after Karosiya called upon his associates for support, leading to a brawl with the service center's employees. Karosiya's refusal to settle the payment had triggered the confrontation. Police have initiated proceedings under relevant legal sections and are currently on the lookout for the accused.

Witnesses indicated that the altercation involved physical assaults and property damage, as reported by Ganesh Dubey, a security guard present at the scene. Meanwhile, BJP leader Pratap Karosiya averred that familial relationships should not shield wrongdoing, encouraging the filing of a formal complaint to uphold justice.

