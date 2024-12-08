Billboard Safety Overhaul Ordered for Indian Fuel Stations

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has issued a directive requiring fuel retailing companies in India to conduct extensive risk assessments of petrol stations nationwide. This comes in response to the May 13 incident in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, where a collapsed billboard caused the deaths of 17 people and injured 75 others.

An inquiry committee was established to investigate the tragic collapse linked to a sudden dust and rainstorm. Although the committee's findings remain undisclosed, PNGRB, on December 6, emphasized the importance of acting on the investigation's recommendations, granting one month for fuel retailers to enhance their safety protocols.

Retailers must assess and optimize the safety of all on-site and surrounding structures within a 100-meter radius of petrol stations. The mitigation plans should include the removal or reinforcement of potentially hazardous structures, such as billboards, ensuring adherence to safety guidelines. Safety reviews are imperative given the widespread presence of advertising boards near India's 92,508 petrol stations.

