Intensified Search Operations in Kathua and Tragic Incident in Udhampur

A coordinated search operation was launched in Kathua district due to suspicious activity, involving multiple security agencies. Separately, two police officers were found dead in Udhampur, suspected to have been shot with an AK-47. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, highlighting heightened security measures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:44 IST
Intensified Search Operations in Kathua and Tragic Incident in Udhampur
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir have initiated a comprehensive search operation following reports of suspicious movements by three individuals. Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobhit Saxena, announced that since Sunday night, a collaborative effort involving the Army, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been underway to comb the area for any potential threats.

In parallel, aerial surveillance is actively being employed to augment the ground operations. SSP Saxena remarked, "There was some suspected movement. So, we responded within one hour." The SSP confirmed the search was sparked by reports of the presence of 3-4 individuals, with ongoing efforts to corroborate this by questioning locals. The joint forces remain vigilant, with the search continuing to ensure security in the region.

In another disturbing event, the bodies of two police officers were discovered with bullet injuries in a police vehicle in Udhampur. The incident involved an AK-47 rifle and occurred as the officers were en route to the Talwara training centre from Sopore. SSP Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, confirmed these details, outlining that the event transpired around 6:30 am on Sunday, with one officer surviving. The bodies are being moved to GMC Udhampur for autopsy. Meanwhile, security forces continue to stave off threats, as evidenced by a separate encounter where a terrorist was killed in Srinagar's Dachigam forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

