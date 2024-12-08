Left Menu

Voiceout Deaf Farm: Bridging Silence with Growth

Voiceout Deaf farming collective, initiated by entrepreneur Matebogo Victoria, empowers deaf individuals by providing agricultural training and employment opportunities. Despite communication barriers, the initiative offers a meaningful working environment using sign language. Voiceout's farm produce is in high demand, supplying local supermarkets and chain stores in South Africa.

Updated: 08-12-2024 11:27 IST
  • South Africa

At the Westonaria agricultural park, a unique initiative is unfolding as deaf farm workers, part of the Voiceout Deaf farming collective, till the soil and plant crops. Founded by Matebogo Victoria, the project creates agricultural skills development for deaf individuals, addressing prevalent employment challenges they face due to communication barriers.

Victoria, experienced in overcoming disability-related hurdles, highlights the lack of proper facilities for the deaf, leading many to leave education prematurely. Her collective offers a supportive environment where participants can learn and earn, breaking their reliance on government disability grants.

The success of the project has expanded operations to additional farms, meeting the high demand for fresh produce. This endeavor not only supplies local markets but also prompts a shift in official attitudes toward disability and employment in South Africa.

