Voiceout Deaf Farm: Bridging Silence with Growth

At the Westonaria agricultural park, a unique initiative is unfolding as deaf farm workers, part of the Voiceout Deaf farming collective, till the soil and plant crops. Founded by Matebogo Victoria, the project creates agricultural skills development for deaf individuals, addressing prevalent employment challenges they face due to communication barriers.

Victoria, experienced in overcoming disability-related hurdles, highlights the lack of proper facilities for the deaf, leading many to leave education prematurely. Her collective offers a supportive environment where participants can learn and earn, breaking their reliance on government disability grants.

The success of the project has expanded operations to additional farms, meeting the high demand for fresh produce. This endeavor not only supplies local markets but also prompts a shift in official attitudes toward disability and employment in South Africa.

