Voiceout Deaf Farm: Bridging Silence with Growth
Voiceout Deaf farming collective, initiated by entrepreneur Matebogo Victoria, empowers deaf individuals by providing agricultural training and employment opportunities. Despite communication barriers, the initiative offers a meaningful working environment using sign language. Voiceout's farm produce is in high demand, supplying local supermarkets and chain stores in South Africa.
- Country:
- South Africa
At the Westonaria agricultural park, a unique initiative is unfolding as deaf farm workers, part of the Voiceout Deaf farming collective, till the soil and plant crops. Founded by Matebogo Victoria, the project creates agricultural skills development for deaf individuals, addressing prevalent employment challenges they face due to communication barriers.
Victoria, experienced in overcoming disability-related hurdles, highlights the lack of proper facilities for the deaf, leading many to leave education prematurely. Her collective offers a supportive environment where participants can learn and earn, breaking their reliance on government disability grants.
The success of the project has expanded operations to additional farms, meeting the high demand for fresh produce. This endeavor not only supplies local markets but also prompts a shift in official attitudes toward disability and employment in South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bavuma's Return Sparks South Africa Ahead of Sri Lanka Tests
Did farm woes, price rise, unemployment, corruption end because of Ladki Bahin Yojana, asks Congress' Ramesh Chennithala.
Wales Makes Strategic Changes Ahead of South Africa Clash
Inclusive Progress: New Guidelines for Disability Reservations
Family of South African dissident author and poet Breyten Breytenbach, opponent of apartheid, says he has died at 85, reports AP.