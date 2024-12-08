Amit Shah Honors BSF Heroes and Unveils Sardar Patel Statue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the fallen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during the 60th Foundation Day Parade held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The BSF celebrates its establishment each year on December 1, marking its creation in 1965, with special events and commemorations.

Recognizing the bravery of BSF jawans, Shah honored those involved in neutralizing three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists recently. Dignitaries, including senior BSF officials, graced the occasion. Shah took the opportunity to unveil a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Circuit House, further highlighting the day's significance.

In observance of Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday, Shah lauded the armed forces for their bravery and called on citizens to support the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Through a post on X, Shah expressed his gratitude to the martyrs for their sacrifice and appealed for public contribution to support military families, underscoring the ongoing need for national defense support.

The 1965 Indo-Pakistan War was a catalyst for the formation of the BSF, created to strengthen border security where State Armed Police Battalions once stood. Beginning with 25 Battalions, the BSF has expanded in response to national security requirements, including operations in militancy-affected regions like Punjab and Kashmir.

Today, the BSF comprises 192 Battalions, including NDRF units, and seven artillery regiments, securing borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Their responsibilities extend to anti-infiltration in Kashmir, counter-insurgency in Northeast India, anti-Naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and safeguarding international check posts.

