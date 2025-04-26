Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Jodhpur Factory: Damage Worth Lakhs

A massive fire erupted at a handicraft and chemical factory in Jodhpur's Basni area, causing extensive property damage. Firefighters are battling to control the blaze, fueled by wooden materials on-site. Goods worth several lakhs have been lost, though no casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, a massive fire erupted in a handicraft and chemical factory located in Jodhpur's Basni area on Saturday, leading to significant property damage, as confirmed by officials.

The factory, which fell under the jurisdiction of the Basni police station, saw flames devouring large portions of the structure within minutes, driven by the wooden materials stored at the site. Initial assessments suggest that goods valued at several lakhs were either damaged or completely destroyed.

Upon receiving the distress call, fire brigade teams promptly arrived at the scene to commence firefighting operations. Officials have reported that the firefighting efforts are ongoing, yet no injuries or fatalities have been noted in the aftermath. The exact cause of the blaze remains unclear, and further information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

