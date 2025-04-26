Inferno Engulfs Jodhpur Factory: Damage Worth Lakhs

In a devastating incident, a massive fire erupted in a handicraft and chemical factory located in Jodhpur's Basni area on Saturday, leading to significant property damage, as confirmed by officials.

The factory, which fell under the jurisdiction of the Basni police station, saw flames devouring large portions of the structure within minutes, driven by the wooden materials stored at the site. Initial assessments suggest that goods valued at several lakhs were either damaged or completely destroyed.

Upon receiving the distress call, fire brigade teams promptly arrived at the scene to commence firefighting operations. Officials have reported that the firefighting efforts are ongoing, yet no injuries or fatalities have been noted in the aftermath. The exact cause of the blaze remains unclear, and further information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)