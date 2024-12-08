Left Menu

Empowered Women Farmers of Chhattisgarh Soar with Drone Technology

Women in Chhattisgarh are revolutionizing agriculture with innovative drone technology under the Lakhpati Didi scheme. These 'Drone Didis' are not only boosting yields and profits but also empowering 4.95 lakh women. The program is transforming rural economies by combining technology and community empowerment to ensure self-sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:04 IST
Empowered Women Farmers of Chhattisgarh Soar with Drone Technology
Lakhpati Didi demonstrate drone skills (Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move towards agricultural innovation and women's empowerment, women farmers in Chhattisgarh are adopting drone technology to boost productivity and profits. Under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, 4.95 lakh women, including those from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, have embraced this technological advancement.

The Namo Drone Didi program, part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), has equipped women in nine districts to pilot drones, spraying fertilizers and pesticides with precision. This innovation has led to a remarkable 15% increase in farm profits, with farmers like Narayan and Chandan Prasad Sahu experiencing significant benefits.

The success of these 'Drone Didis' is not just a technological triumph but a testament to the empowering initiatives by Chhattisgarh's government, aiming to uplift women through skill development and community programs. The Lakhpati Didi scheme is a shining example of technology-driven rural transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024