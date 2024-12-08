Empowered Women Farmers of Chhattisgarh Soar with Drone Technology

In a groundbreaking move towards agricultural innovation and women's empowerment, women farmers in Chhattisgarh are adopting drone technology to boost productivity and profits. Under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, 4.95 lakh women, including those from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, have embraced this technological advancement.

The Namo Drone Didi program, part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), has equipped women in nine districts to pilot drones, spraying fertilizers and pesticides with precision. This innovation has led to a remarkable 15% increase in farm profits, with farmers like Narayan and Chandan Prasad Sahu experiencing significant benefits.

The success of these 'Drone Didis' is not just a technological triumph but a testament to the empowering initiatives by Chhattisgarh's government, aiming to uplift women through skill development and community programs. The Lakhpati Didi scheme is a shining example of technology-driven rural transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)