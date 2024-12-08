Farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' March Faces Police Resistance at Punjab-Haryana Border

On Sunday, tensions escalated at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as police resorted to tear gas to disperse farmers participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' march. The standoff began with a verbal altercation, captured by drone footage, showing police blocking farmers at the border.

Haryana Police officials noted that the advancing group of farmers did not align with the list of 101 approved participants. "We will first identify them and then permit them to proceed," stated a police official, emphasizing the mismatch and identifying the crowd as a mob.

Farmers were reportedly denied permission to move towards Delhi, with police insisting on ID checks. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher called for cooperation, expressing readiness for sacrifice if necessary and urging the Prime Minister to address their grievances.

Amid claims of faulty police lists, protesting farmers insisted they had the correct identity cards and expressed frustration over the restrictions. They emphasized dialogue and their determination to proceed. Meanwhile, the SSP Patiala issued a warning to the media to refrain from interference, referencing a previous incident violating statutory provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)