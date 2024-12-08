Strategic Vision: WAC Hosts Commanders' Conference with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

The Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force convened a crucial two-day Commanders' Conference in New Delhi on December 6 and 7. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, graced the event as the chief guest. Upon arrival, he was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by Air Marshal PM Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of WAC.

The event focused on strategic discussions, with the Chief of the Air Staff emphasizing the theme, 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena - Sashakt, Saksham, Atmanirbhar.' He urged the commanders to bolster their collective capabilities, aiming for progress in operational readiness, induction of new equipment, safety, security, and leadership development.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal Singh praised the Western Air Command for its swift response to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, both domestically and internationally. He reaffirmed the commitment to the Indian Air Force's core values: Mission, Integrity, and Excellence, underlining the importance of maintaining a formidable, future-ready fighting force.

