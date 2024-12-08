Left Menu

Strategic Vision: WAC Hosts Commanders' Conference with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

The Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force held a significant two-day Commanders' Conference in New Delhi, focusing on enhancing multi-domain warfare capabilities. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the theme of 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena - Sashakt, Saksham, Atmanirbhar' and reiterated the importance of readiness, operational excellence, and self-reliance.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force convened a crucial two-day Commanders' Conference in New Delhi on December 6 and 7. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, graced the event as the chief guest. Upon arrival, he was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by Air Marshal PM Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of WAC.

The event focused on strategic discussions, with the Chief of the Air Staff emphasizing the theme, 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena - Sashakt, Saksham, Atmanirbhar.' He urged the commanders to bolster their collective capabilities, aiming for progress in operational readiness, induction of new equipment, safety, security, and leadership development.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal Singh praised the Western Air Command for its swift response to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, both domestically and internationally. He reaffirmed the commitment to the Indian Air Force's core values: Mission, Integrity, and Excellence, underlining the importance of maintaining a formidable, future-ready fighting force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

