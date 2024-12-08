Viral Video: Woman's Harrowing Escape from Dog Attack

In a disturbing incident, a 68-year-old woman in Titwala, Thane district, narrowly escaped after being attacked by dogs. She was saved by a nearby building's watchman, as per a police official's report on Sunday.

The event, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Friday, was caught on video and widely circulated on social media. The footage shows the woman trying to defend herself against the dogs' aggressive bites and attempts to drag her.

Believed to be destitute, the woman suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in Ulhasnagar before being moved to JJ hospital in Mumbai. Currently in critical condition, her statement is pending until her health stabilizes, according to the Kalyan Taluka police.

(With inputs from agencies.)