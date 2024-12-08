Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Food Poisoning in Jammu and Kashmir

A suspected food poisoning incident in Badhal Gorla, Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in one death and several hospitalizations. Fazal Hussain died at GMC Rajouri, while five family members, including his critically ill daughter, are undergoing treatment. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected case of food poisoning in Badhal Gorla, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the life of one individual, police reported on Sunday. Fazal Hussain, aged 40 and the son of Nazam Din, succumbed to the condition at GMC Rajouri where he had been admitted for suspected food poisoning treatment.

Five relatives are receiving medical attention, with the most critical cases being his 15-year-old daughter, Rabia Kousar, and two younger children, Ruksar Ahmed, 12, and Farmana Kousar, 10. The family was initially treated at GMC Rajouri, but four members have since been transferred to GMC Jammu for advanced care.

According to Shamim Choudhary, Superintendent of GMC Rajouri, efforts are ongoing to administer the necessary treatment to those impacted. This tragic event has sparked concerns over food safety in the area, prompting local authorities to launch inquiries as the community grapples with the loss. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

