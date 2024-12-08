Revolutionary Initiative: Odisha Farmers Reap Historic Benefits
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a new initiative providing an additional Rs 800 input assistance for paddy, on top of the existing MSP of Rs 2,300 per quintal. This effort aims to support over 16,000 farmers in the state through direct bank transfers, reflecting a significant shift from previous government policies.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has inaugurated a new initiative, adding Rs 800 input assistance to the existing MSP of Rs 2,300 per quintal of paddy, targeting farmers in the state. This marks a historic move towards farmer empowerment and economic upliftment.
The government has already disbursed Rs 66 crore in additional aid to more than 16,000 farmers through direct bank transfers, signaling a commitment to implement its promises swiftly. Majhi criticized former governments for unfulfilled promises and highlighted the efficacy of the current administration.
Efforts to streamline paddy procurement are underway, with appointed ministers overseeing districts and ensuring a smooth process. Farmers are also supported by nodal officers in mandis and a dedicated helpline to address grievances, marking a comprehensive approach to tackle challenges in the sector.
