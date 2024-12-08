Blaze Erupts at Pune Shop, Firefighters Battle Flames

On Sunday, a fire erupted at a shop in Shinde Nagar, situated in Maharashtra's Pune, as confirmed by the fire department. The incident has mobilized six fire tenders, which are currently engaged in efforts to control the flames at the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident at this stage. The timely response of the fire tenders has focused on containing the fire and minimizing potential damage to the surrounding area.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire remain sparse at this time, with further information expected as the situation develops. Officials are on the ground working diligently to gather more insights into the incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)