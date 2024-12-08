Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Customs Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling in Mizoram

In a vigilant operation, Assam Rifles and the Land Customs Station seized foreign goods worth Rs 12.15 lakh in Mizoram. The operation recovered various contraband, displaying efforts to curb smuggling on the Indo-Myanmar border. A separate joint operation apprehended a Myanmarese national with illegal Indian currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:39 IST
Assam Rifles and Customs Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling in Mizoram
Assam Rifles, Land Customs Station seize foreign-origin contraband (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, working alongside the Land Customs Station, seized foreign-origin contraband valued at Rs 12.15 lakh in Zokhawthar. The operation, informed by specific intelligence inputs, saw the Assam Rifles launch an Area Domination Patrol leading to the recovery of 136 e-cigarettes, multiple cases, and cartons of cigarettes, beer, and liquor, all of foreign origin. These items were abandoned at the scene, a press release revealed on Sunday.

The contraband has since been surrendered to the Land Customs Station in Zokhawthar, Champhai District, for further investigation and legal action. This operation underscores the Assam Rifles' ongoing efforts to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and combat smuggling activities.

In an earlier incident, an individual was apprehended in the Ngur area of Mizoram's Champhai district while carrying illegal Indian currency worth Rs 1.24 crore. In a joint operation between Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, the money was recovered from a Myanmarese national in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100. Assam Rifles reported the successful operation on social media, highlighting their continued vigilance in tackling illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024