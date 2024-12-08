Assam Rifles and Customs Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling in Mizoram

In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, working alongside the Land Customs Station, seized foreign-origin contraband valued at Rs 12.15 lakh in Zokhawthar. The operation, informed by specific intelligence inputs, saw the Assam Rifles launch an Area Domination Patrol leading to the recovery of 136 e-cigarettes, multiple cases, and cartons of cigarettes, beer, and liquor, all of foreign origin. These items were abandoned at the scene, a press release revealed on Sunday.

The contraband has since been surrendered to the Land Customs Station in Zokhawthar, Champhai District, for further investigation and legal action. This operation underscores the Assam Rifles' ongoing efforts to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and combat smuggling activities.

In an earlier incident, an individual was apprehended in the Ngur area of Mizoram's Champhai district while carrying illegal Indian currency worth Rs 1.24 crore. In a joint operation between Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, the money was recovered from a Myanmarese national in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100. Assam Rifles reported the successful operation on social media, highlighting their continued vigilance in tackling illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)