Controversy Surrounds 'Pushpa 2' Over Alleged Insult to Kshatriya Community
Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat has threatened the producers of 'Pushpa 2' over perceived insults towards the Kshatriya community. The film, starring Allu Arjun, has achieved monumental success at the box office but faces criticism for its portrayal of the 'Shekhawat' name, sparking outrage among the community.
- Country:
- India
In an escalating controversy, Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat has issued a threat to the producers of the blockbuster film 'Pushpa 2,' accusing them of disrespecting the Kshatriya community. Shekhawat's grievances stem from the negative representation of the 'Shekhawat' name in the movie.
Expressing his concerns on social media platform X, Shekhawat emphasized the detrimental impact of the portrayal, demanding the removal of the 'Shekhawat' reference from the film. Addressing his followers, Shekhawat alleged a continued pattern of insult towards the Kshatriya community in the guise of creative freedom.
Despite the controversy, 'Pushpa 2,' led by Allu Arjun, continues to draw massive crowds, achieving an unprecedented Rs 294 crore collection on its opening day. The film, directed by Sukumar, broke previous records and features a gripping narrative centered around red sandalwood smuggling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
