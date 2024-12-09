Left Menu

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya Calls for Action on Suppressed Lokayukta Report

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has written to the JPC Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, questioning the Karnataka government's suppression of a 2016 Lokayukta report. The report allegedly documents misuse and encroachment of Waqf properties under then-CM Siddaramiah. Siroya demands accountability and actions on Waqf legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:57 IST
BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya Calls for Action on Suppressed Lokayukta Report
BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya (File Photo/Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst growing political tension, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Lahar Singh Siroya has issued a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, urging a reevaluation of a Lokayukta report allegedly suppressed by the Karnataka government. The report, submitted in 2016 during Siddaramiah's tenure as Chief Minister, purportedly exposes the misuse and illegal subletting of Waqf properties.

According to Siroya's correspondence, the investigation by former Upa Lokayukta Justice N Anand documented severe mismanagement of Waqf assets intended for minority welfare. Siroya questioned the rationale behind the Congress-led government's withdrawal of their own enquiry, suggesting it aimed to shield prominent figures within the party.

Compounding his concerns, the BJP MP shared his letter on social media platform X, highlighting the potential implications for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. He implored the parliamentary committee to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding the report's suppression and make informed decisions about Waqf legislation reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024