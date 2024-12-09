BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya Calls for Action on Suppressed Lokayukta Report
BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has written to the JPC Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, questioning the Karnataka government's suppression of a 2016 Lokayukta report. The report allegedly documents misuse and encroachment of Waqf properties under then-CM Siddaramiah. Siroya demands accountability and actions on Waqf legislation.
Amidst growing political tension, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Lahar Singh Siroya has issued a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, urging a reevaluation of a Lokayukta report allegedly suppressed by the Karnataka government. The report, submitted in 2016 during Siddaramiah's tenure as Chief Minister, purportedly exposes the misuse and illegal subletting of Waqf properties.
According to Siroya's correspondence, the investigation by former Upa Lokayukta Justice N Anand documented severe mismanagement of Waqf assets intended for minority welfare. Siroya questioned the rationale behind the Congress-led government's withdrawal of their own enquiry, suggesting it aimed to shield prominent figures within the party.
Compounding his concerns, the BJP MP shared his letter on social media platform X, highlighting the potential implications for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. He implored the parliamentary committee to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding the report's suppression and make informed decisions about Waqf legislation reforms.
