UGC Unveils Draft Proposal for CUET 2025 with Major Reforms

The University Grants Commission is preparing to release a draft proposal outlining revised guidelines for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025. This includes significant changes to improve the test's efficiency for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The UGC invites public feedback on the draft before finalizing the regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:40 IST
File Photo of Candidates leave after appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to share a draft proposal that outlines revised guidelines for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in 2025, covering undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Stakeholders including students, parents, and educational institutions are encouraged to provide feedback on the reforms.

During a meeting held on November 13, an expert committee thoroughly reviewed aspects such as test structure, duration, syllabus alignment, and logistical operations. These recommendations aim to refine the CUET's operation and enhance its efficiency in the upcoming academic year.

Instituted to streamline admission processes and ensure transparency, CUET has attracted over 13 lakh candidates from 283 universities. Proposed changes include biannual admissions, flexible entry and exit options, and recognition of various educational backgrounds, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

