GST Crackdown: Fake Firms and ITC Evasion Uncovered

In a significant crackdown, GST officials have identified a sprawling network of ITC evasion, uncovering fraud by 17,818 fake firms, amounting to Rs 35,132 crore between April and October.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, informed Parliament that authorities employ data analytics and intelligence to regularly expose such bogus entities.

A special coordinated drive from August to October resulted in 69 arrests and a recovery of Rs 6,484 crore, spotlighting effective government strategies to thwart fiscal misconduct.

