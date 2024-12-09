GST Crackdown: Fake Firms and ITC Evasion Uncovered
GST officials have unveiled a substantial ITC evasion network involving 17,818 fake firms amounting to Rs 35,132 crore from April to October. By intensifying actions through data analytics and intelligence, 69 individuals have been arrested, saving Rs 6,484 crore via ITC blocking and recovery measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, GST officials have identified a sprawling network of ITC evasion, uncovering fraud by 17,818 fake firms, amounting to Rs 35,132 crore between April and October.
Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, informed Parliament that authorities employ data analytics and intelligence to regularly expose such bogus entities.
A special coordinated drive from August to October resulted in 69 arrests and a recovery of Rs 6,484 crore, spotlighting effective government strategies to thwart fiscal misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- evasion
- fake firms
- ITC
- data analytics
- Pankaj Chaudhary
- fraud
- arrests
- recovery
- finance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mayawati Calls for Election Reforms Amid Allegations of Fraud
Fraudulent Poses: The Fake Official Behind Bogus Government Letters
Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Minister's Firm Falls Prey to Phony WhatsApp Message
Nepal's Sensational Cooperative Fraud Case Extension
Scam Unearthed: Fraudulent Pathanamthitta Resident Nabbed for Medical College Seat Fraud