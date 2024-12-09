BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Smuggling with Drone Neutralization and Heroin Seizures

In a significant achievement, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralized an intruding drone and seized a heroin packet along the Amritsar border on Monday. These actions were part of ongoing efforts to combat cross-border smuggling attempts by Pakistan-based operatives, taking advantage of the foggy winter conditions along the Punjab border.

An intelligence-driven search operation by BSF commenced early in the morning, concluding with the recovery of a heroin packet, weighing approximately 580 grams, near the village of Ballaharwal in Amritsar district at around 7:10 AM. The packet, wrapped in yellow tape, was discovered in a farming field. Just a short distance away, BSF operatives recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in a farming area near the village of Daoke, Amritsar, by 8:50 AM, likely disabled due to sophisticated countermeasures employed by the BSF.

Further attempts at smuggling narcotics from across the border have been successfully thwarted, thanks to reliable intelligence and the determined efforts of BSF personnel. These recent operations reflect the robust coordination between BSF and Punjab Police. Notably, in a joint operation on Friday, heroin packets were retrieved from areas in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts.

