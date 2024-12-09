Left Menu

Transforming Chennai: New Projects and Opportunities Unveiled

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced significant developments in Chennai, highlighting the city's growth and the implementation of numerous infrastructure projects. At a ceremony, he laid the foundation for new initiatives and inaugurated completed projects, emphasizing Chennai's continuous transformation and the government's commitment to employment opportunities.

09-12-2024
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has unveiled a series of developmental initiatives in Chennai, underscoring the city's burgeoning progress under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) administration. On Monday, Stalin inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects, aimed at enhancing urban growth and improving the lives of its residents.

During the ceremony, Stalin expressed his contentment in spearheading projects that significantly contribute to Chennai's development. He highlighted the historical significance of infrastructure ventures initiated by the DMK, including the construction of the first flyover. "We say in Tamil 'Vantharai Vazhavaikkum Chennai,' emphasizing the city's welcoming nature," he remarked.

In a post on X, Stalin reiterated the critical role of the Corporation Government in Chennai's development narrative. The Deputy Chief Minister announced the foundation laying for 493 new project undertakings with an estimated cost of Rs 309 crore, alongside the inauguration of 17 projects that are now accessible for public use. Additionally, over 500 individuals received appointment orders to bolster employment within the Corporation. Stalin assured that efforts would persist to establish Chennai as a leading metropolis.

