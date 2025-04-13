Chant Controversy: Governor Sparks Debate in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's call for students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at a college event sparked controversy. SPCSS-TN accused him of violating his constitutional oath and secular principles. They have urged President Droupadi Murmu to remove him from his post as Governor.
The call for students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during a college event in Madurai has ignited a significant controversy. The SPCSS-TN, an educational body, has accused Governor Ravi of breaching his constitutional oath and secular values.
The SPCSS-TN, led by General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu, claims that Ravi violated Article 159 which outlines the Governor's oath, arguing that his actions contradict India's secular framework. They have formally appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for Ravi's removal.
At the event, Ravi, as the chief guest, reportedly urged students to chant the name of a specific deity, raising questions about adherence to constitutional ideals of secular education. The SPCSS-TN stresses the importance of preserving secular principles within educational settings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
