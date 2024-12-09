ED Cracks Down on UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Jaijeet Das and 16 accomplices linked to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper leak. This was reported by the agency on Monday.

Filed on November 21 before the Special Court (PMLA) in Dehradun, the complaint pertains to leaks in the UKSSSC exams, which has since received cognizance by the court on November 28.

The ED's investigation stemmed from multiple FIRs registered by the Uttarakhand Police concerning the paper leak of several exams held between 2016 and 2021. The police had confiscated illicit cash amounting to Rs 47.10 lakh during their probe.

The agency's findings revealed that the accused had sold examination papers to candidates for Rs 10-15 lakh per paper. The middlemen and employees of RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, tasked with printing the exam papers, were reportedly among the complicit individuals. Huge sums were collected from candidates in exchange for leaked papers.

Search operations under section 17 of the PMLA led to bank freezes totaling Rs 1.32 crore and the seizure of Rs 15 lakh in cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)