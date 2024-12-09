FTSE Gains Amid Energy and Mining Boost Eyeing GDP Insights

Britain's FTSE 100 index saw gains on Monday, driven by strong performances from energy and mining stocks as investors turned their focus to upcoming domestic GDP data, crucial for assessing the Bank of England's future policy decisions.

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.5%, while the FTSE 250 decreased by 0.1%, retreating from a recent seven-week high. European stocks held near six-week highs following indications of economic stimulus measures from China, offering optimism for its slowing economy.

Miners like Glencore and Antofagasta led sectoral gains, with shares rising up to 4.9%. Energy stocks also benefited from surging oil prices as China's policy shifts spurred commodity markets. Meanwhile, UK traders are betting on stable interest rates, as upcoming economic data may heavily influence the Bank of England's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)