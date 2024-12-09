5-Year-Old Rescued from Deep Borewell in Rajasthan

A five-year-old boy playing in Rajasthan's Dausa district fell into a borewell, plunging to a depth of 150 feet and prompting an immediate rescue mission by local authorities.

Officials reported that the child's condition is stable, and he is being supplied with oxygen at the scene. Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar confirmed that teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed swiftly, with additional support from Civil Defence units to facilitate the rescue, which included excavation operations using a JCB machine.

This incident mirrors a similar occurrence in the region last month, where a two-year-old girl was successfully rescued after spending 18 hours trapped in an open borewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)