Left Menu

5-Year-Old Rescued from Deep Borewell in Rajasthan

A 5-year-old boy fell into a 150-foot borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district, sparking a rescue operation involving NDRF and SDRF teams. The child is stable and being provided oxygen. This follows a similar incident in September where a 2-year-old girl was rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:51 IST
5-Year-Old Rescued from Deep Borewell in Rajasthan
Dausa DM Devendra Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old boy playing in Rajasthan's Dausa district fell into a borewell, plunging to a depth of 150 feet and prompting an immediate rescue mission by local authorities.

Officials reported that the child's condition is stable, and he is being supplied with oxygen at the scene. Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar confirmed that teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed swiftly, with additional support from Civil Defence units to facilitate the rescue, which included excavation operations using a JCB machine.

This incident mirrors a similar occurrence in the region last month, where a two-year-old girl was successfully rescued after spending 18 hours trapped in an open borewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024