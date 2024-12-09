Left Menu

Reliance and Tata Eye Tripura: A New Era of Investment Opportunities

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha announced potential investments from Reliance and Tata Groups. Following discussions with Mukesh Ambani, a Reliance team is set to visit the state, while Tata Group has committed to investing in modernization of ITIs. Significant infrastructure improvements and peace efforts bolster state development.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a potentially transformative visit by a Reliance Group of Industries team to explore investment in the state. The announcement came during the Janajati Ekta Sammelan, a joint event by Takarjala and Mandwi Mandals in Khumulwng.

CM Saha recounted his visit to Mumbai, where he met Reliance's Chairman, Mukesh Ambani. He emphasized Tripura's potential in sectors like tourism and bamboo and persuaded Ambani to consider a visit, which was assured in a 45-minute discussion. In parallel, a significant Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Group marks a Rs 700 crore investment to overhaul the state's long-neglected ITIs, signifying a major educational uplift.

Highlighting the Northeast's transformation under BJP's governance, CM Saha credited their policies for developments in infrastructure, including the emergence of landmark transport links like the Vistadome and Rajdhani Express, and honoring historical figures like Maharaja Bir Bikram. The government is enhancing the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, resolving long-standing issues such as the Bru settlement, and fostering tribal socio-economic development and cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

