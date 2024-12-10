Left Menu

Religare Enterprises Shares Surge as RBI Clears Burman Family's Acquisition Bid

Shares of Religare Enterprises surged over 9% on reports of RBI clearing the Burman family's proposal to acquire an additional 26% stake. The approval, with conditions to maintain current management, allows the family to become majority stakeholders. The Burmans already own 25.12% in Religare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:33 IST
Religare Enterprises Shares Surge as RBI Clears Burman Family's Acquisition Bid
RBI Policy Rate Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Religare Enterprises witnessed a significant spike on Tuesday, surging more than 9% following reports of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod for the Burman family's open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in the company.

The RBI's approval is saddled with conditions, notably retaining the existing management structure without appointing new directors at this stage. The company's stock escalated 4.50% to Rs 290.55 on the NSE, peaking at a 52-week high of Rs 304.60 during intraday trading.

On the BSE, the shares hit Rs 288.95, marking a 4.09% increase, before reaching a 52-week high at Rs 304.30. This development marks a milestone for the Burman family, who, with a current 25.12% stake, are poised to achieve majority control in the financial services firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024