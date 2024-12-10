Left Menu

Parliament in Uproar Over Alleged Soros-Congress Links

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments as BJP heightened its allegations against Congress concerning links to George Soros. With chaos prevailing, leaders sought to resolve the impasse. Opposition leaders countered, accusing the government of stalling proceedings. The confrontational atmosphere raised concerns about parliamentary functions.

On Monday, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned multiple times amid heightened political tensions. The ruling BJP intensified its accusations against the Congress, alleging the party's connections with financier George Soros aimed at destabilizing India. Tempers flared as accusations flew, and the proceedings were halted until 3 pm, eventually leading to a day-long adjournment.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP leaders reiterated claims that Congress leaders were entangled with Soros through the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation. Leader of the House JP Nadda criticized the organization's stance on Kashmir, accusing Congress of fostering forces against India. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge denied all allegations.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar attempted to mediate, calling for a meeting between party leaders to resolve the impasse. Dhankhar emphasized national unity and the need for Parliament to address pressing challenges. Despite attempts at reconciliation, Congress alleged bias in the proceedings, accusing the government of avoiding discussions on critical issues.

