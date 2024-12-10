Haryana CM Slams Opposition Over MSP, Farmers Voice Discontent

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a scathing criticism against Congress and other opposition parties regarding their stance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Addressing Congress' declared support for farmers and their promise to ensure MSP, Saini accused Congress-led administrations in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana of failing to purchase crops at MSP rates. "Over the past decade, we've consistently procured crops at MSP. However, these Congress governments cannot assure 100 percent MSP purchases. The public has seen through their façade," he asserted. Saini further predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would soon start questioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) following their rejection by the electorate.

Saini's remarks came amid ongoing farmer protests at the Haryana-Punjab border, with demonstrators demanding the fulfillment of a 12-point charter, including MSP implementation, by both state and Union governments. Farmer leader Swaran Singh Pandher expressed dissatisfaction with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc leaders. "Farmers are disenchanted with both alliances, each presenting differing issues," he stated.

Speaking to ANI, Pandher criticized the government for making "false promises" about MSP, accusing them of announcing MSP but failing to procure crops from mandis. He emphasized that the campaign was not merely about declaring MSP but ensuring actual crop purchases. Meanwhile, Saini highlighted the BJP's membership drive, boasting the induction of over 33 lakh members and asserting that the BJP continues to resonate with common people, unlike Congress, which he accused of making empty promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)