Parliament Stalemate: Opposition Voices Clash with Ruling Party Strategies

Tensions escalate in Parliament as Congress tries to engage in discussions amid interruptions by the ruling party. Rahul Gandhi leads opposition protests over Adani issue, while BJP members accuse opponents of stifling their voices. Parliament sessions repeatedly adjourn due to disruptions, impacting legislative productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:13 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the ruling party is avoiding discussions in Parliament. "We strive daily for dialogue, but they adjourn proceedings on flimsy grounds," she told reporters.

The meeting, held in Parliament's Main Committee Room, coincided with an Opposition protest over the Adani controversy. Congress MP Manickam Tagore responded to government accusations of obstruction by emphasizing the need to remove defamatory remarks from the parliamentary record. Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Opposition's desire for productive sessions.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey countered, alleging his voice was being suppressed. "My voice is consistently suppressed by the Opposition," he remarked. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions faced early adjournments, echoing a trend of disruption since the winter session began on November 25, set to continue until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

