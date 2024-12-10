Left Menu

Balancing Act: Challenges Ahead for India's New Central Bank Governor

Outgoing RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasizes the critical task of balancing inflation and growth. His successor, Sanjay Malhotra, is expected to helm initiatives like CBDC and ULI, while promoting financial inclusion. Coordination between the finance ministry and RBI remains crucial amidst economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:33 IST
Balancing Act: Challenges Ahead for India's New Central Bank Governor
Shaktikanta Das
  • Country:
  • India

On his final day as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das highlighted the importance of restoring inflation-growth balance as a top priority for his successor.

Das underscored the need for the RBI's new chief, Sanjay Malhotra, to adeptly handle emerging global challenges, address cyber threats, and leverage new technologies effectively.

Despite differing perspectives with the finance ministry, Das noted that cooperation has been robust. His tenure emphasized comprehensive approaches to monetary policy to support the broader economy amidst global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024