Balancing Act: Challenges Ahead for India's New Central Bank Governor
Outgoing RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasizes the critical task of balancing inflation and growth. His successor, Sanjay Malhotra, is expected to helm initiatives like CBDC and ULI, while promoting financial inclusion. Coordination between the finance ministry and RBI remains crucial amidst economic challenges.
On his final day as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das highlighted the importance of restoring inflation-growth balance as a top priority for his successor.
Das underscored the need for the RBI's new chief, Sanjay Malhotra, to adeptly handle emerging global challenges, address cyber threats, and leverage new technologies effectively.
Despite differing perspectives with the finance ministry, Das noted that cooperation has been robust. His tenure emphasized comprehensive approaches to monetary policy to support the broader economy amidst global economic uncertainties.
