Balancing Act: Challenges Ahead for India's New Central Bank Governor

On his final day as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das highlighted the importance of restoring inflation-growth balance as a top priority for his successor.

Das underscored the need for the RBI's new chief, Sanjay Malhotra, to adeptly handle emerging global challenges, address cyber threats, and leverage new technologies effectively.

Despite differing perspectives with the finance ministry, Das noted that cooperation has been robust. His tenure emphasized comprehensive approaches to monetary policy to support the broader economy amidst global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)