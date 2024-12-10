Balancing Power: A Game Changer for Renewable Energy Success

The Wärtsilä report underscores the importance of balancing power technologies in achieving a sustainable energy future. By examining two pathways towards 2050, it suggests that including balancing power in the energy mix could lead to substantial cost and emission reductions.

According to the report, integrating balancing power can reduce cumulative CO₂ emissions by 21% and save EUR 65 trillion by 2050, as compared to relying solely on renewables and energy storage. This approach optimizes renewable systems, lessens wasted energy, and diminishes the need for excessive land.

For India, achieving a 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 necessitates adopting flexible technologies like gas-powered balancing plants. The Wärtsilä-KPMG study emphasizes the imperative for policy shifts and investment to ensure a stable, sustainable energy transition, paving the way for a cleaner future.

