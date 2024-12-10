Left Menu

Balancing Power: A Game Changer for Renewable Energy Success

The Wärtsilä report highlights the necessity of integrating balancing power technologies to achieve a cleaner energy future. By comparing two pathways to 2050, the study reveals that balancing power can significantly reduce costs and emissions as well as optimize renewable energy systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:37 IST
Balancing Power: A Game Changer for Renewable Energy Success
  • Country:
  • India

The Wärtsilä report underscores the importance of balancing power technologies in achieving a sustainable energy future. By examining two pathways towards 2050, it suggests that including balancing power in the energy mix could lead to substantial cost and emission reductions.

According to the report, integrating balancing power can reduce cumulative CO₂ emissions by 21% and save EUR 65 trillion by 2050, as compared to relying solely on renewables and energy storage. This approach optimizes renewable systems, lessens wasted energy, and diminishes the need for excessive land.

For India, achieving a 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 necessitates adopting flexible technologies like gas-powered balancing plants. The Wärtsilä-KPMG study emphasizes the imperative for policy shifts and investment to ensure a stable, sustainable energy transition, paving the way for a cleaner future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024