Breaking Down Barriers: PM-KISAN's Impact on SC and ST Farmers

In a significant stride towards equitable agricultural support, over 2.04 crore farmers from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) have reaped the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this in Parliament, emphasizing the scheme's impact on marginalized farmers.

Since its inception in February 2019, the government has disbursed more than Rs 3.46 lakh crore to farmers across India over 18 installments. The recent installment catered to 9.58 crore beneficiaries, marking a substantial outreach to SC and ST farmers along with those categorized as 'others'.

Efforts to integrate more farmers have led to adjustments in registration processes, addressing challenges faced by land-less SC, ST, and OBC communities. The government has relaxed land seeding conditions in northeastern states and accepted alternative land proofs in specific states, ensuring inclusive benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)