Farewell to a Legacy: Shaktikanta Das Reflects on His Tenure

Outgoing Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, on the last day of his term, lauded the strong relationship between the central bank and the finance ministry, calling it exemplary during his six-year tenure.

Das acknowledged the differing perspectives between institutions but noted that issues were resolved through constructive internal discussions. Assuming the role in 2018 following his predecessor's contentious departure, Das focused on professionalism, credibility, and autonomy.

Despite speculation over an extension, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra replaces Das as Governor. Das, who considered the broader economic perspective in his decision-making, remains open about his future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)