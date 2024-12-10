NIA Cracks Down on International Human Trafficking Racket

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the Delhi Police Special Cell, successfully apprehended Kamran Haider, a key figure in a complex human trafficking and cyber slavery case based in Laos. This arrest represents a crucial step towards dismantling a sophisticated international human trafficking syndicate.

Along with several co-accused, Kamran Haider played a direct role in orchestrating travel arrangements, securing documents, and facilitating illegal border crossings for victims exploited by the network. The NIA, in its chargesheet filed in October 2024, identified this network as responsible for trafficking vulnerable Indian youths to the Golden Triangle Region, where they were coerced into committing cyber scams on European and American targets.

Kamran's arrest not only highlights his involvement in the logistics and execution of these operations but also his role in extorting money through cryptocurrency from victims attempting to escape the syndicate's control. With a non-bailable warrant and a Rs 2 lakh reward on his head, Kamran's capture is seen as a major setback for the syndicate that operated under the guise of Ali International Services, a fraudulent consultancy firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)