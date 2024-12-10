Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on International Human Trafficking Racket

The National Investigation Agency, with help from Delhi Police, arrested absconding suspect Kamran Haider, pivotal in the Laos human trafficking and cyber slavery case. The arrest marks progress in dismantling a global trafficking syndicate, which exploited Indian youths for scams aimed at Europeans and Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:42 IST
NIA Cracks Down on International Human Trafficking Racket
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the Delhi Police Special Cell, successfully apprehended Kamran Haider, a key figure in a complex human trafficking and cyber slavery case based in Laos. This arrest represents a crucial step towards dismantling a sophisticated international human trafficking syndicate.

Along with several co-accused, Kamran Haider played a direct role in orchestrating travel arrangements, securing documents, and facilitating illegal border crossings for victims exploited by the network. The NIA, in its chargesheet filed in October 2024, identified this network as responsible for trafficking vulnerable Indian youths to the Golden Triangle Region, where they were coerced into committing cyber scams on European and American targets.

Kamran's arrest not only highlights his involvement in the logistics and execution of these operations but also his role in extorting money through cryptocurrency from victims attempting to escape the syndicate's control. With a non-bailable warrant and a Rs 2 lakh reward on his head, Kamran's capture is seen as a major setback for the syndicate that operated under the guise of Ali International Services, a fraudulent consultancy firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024