Left Menu

Boosting Agri-Innovation: Rs 122.50 Crore Support to Agri-Startups

The government has allocated Rs 122.50 crore to over 1,700 agri-startups under the Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development program since 2019. Part of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, the initiative supports startups with financial aid of up to Rs 25 lakh, fostering innovation in agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:49 IST
Boosting Agri-Innovation: Rs 122.50 Crore Support to Agri-Startups
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has disbursed Rs 122.50 crore to more than 1,700 agricultural startups over the past five years, aiming to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector, informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Initiated in 2018-19, the Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development programme, part of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, provides financial and technical backing to nurture emerging agri-businesses. It seeks to promote the launch of new products and services and help scale operations for startups in agriculture and related fields.

According to the Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, who conveyed this information to the Lok Sabha, a substantial Rs 147.25 crore was released to 532 startups during the 2023-24 period alone. Startups receive Rs 5 lakh at their initial stage and up to Rs 25 lakh for expansion through 24 RKVY Agribusiness Incubators and five Knowledge Partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024