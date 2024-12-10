Maha Kumbh 2025: Unprecedented AI-Powered Headcount in Uttar Pradesh

The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is set to make history with plans to conduct a massive AI-powered headcount of nearly 40 to 45 crore devotees. The Uttar Pradesh government is innovatively employing state-of-the-art technology to ensure precise crowd estimation during this massive congregational event.

Officials describe this initiative as a transformative milestone in event management, combining artificial intelligence with sophisticated monitoring techniques. Unlike past Kumbh events, where attendance figures were based on estimates, this year's technology aims to provide an exact count of visitors and track movement using AI-powered cameras.

The installation of over 744 temporary CCTV cameras at 200 key points in the fair area and about 1,107 permanent cameras throughout the city reflects the extensive preparatory efforts. Additionally, 720 cameras have been placed at vehicle parking zones. Real-time AI systems will monitor crowd density with impressive accuracy, supported by an Integrated Command and Control Center in Prayagraj.

Crucial to the operation is the 'turnaround cycle', a method that uses AI algorithms to estimate the average time spent by pilgrims at the ghats. This prevents double-counting and helps estimate crowd sizes using advanced sampling methods. Three approaches, including 'Attribute-Based Search', 'RFID Wristbands', and 'Mobile App Tracking', will refine crowd estimation further.

The Maha Kumbh, occurring every 12 years, will span from January 13 to February 26, 2025, highlighting significant bathing festivals like the 'Shahi Snan' on January 14, January 29, and February 3. Preparations for the headcount are in progress, promising a scientifically monitored religious event.

