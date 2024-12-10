Reliance NU Energies: Pioneering Green Energy Solutions

Reliance Power Ltd, helmed by Anil Ambani, has launched a renewable energy initiative through its new subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies Pvt Ltd, appointing industry veterans Mayank Bansal and Rakesh Swaroop as CEO and COO, respectively.

Focusing on sustainable energy solutions, the company plans to explore solar, wind, geothermal, and new energy storage technologies like Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), paving the way for eco-friendly innovations. This strategic move aligns with India's global commitments to reduce carbon emissions significantly by 2030.

Bansal, with over 25 years of renewable energy expertise, and Swaroop, with a rich history in startups and green technologies, will spearhead Reliance NU with a vision to expand India's green energy landscape, aiming to lead the charge towards a more sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)