Adani Group Stocks Tumble Amidst Market Volatility

Shares of the Adani Group's companies mostly dropped, with Adani Green Energy declining over 3% as market sentiment remained weak. Most listed companies saw losses, with some such as Ambuja Cements gaining slightly. Meanwhile, the group plans a major investment in Rajasthan as announced at the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares in most of the Adani Group's firms faced declines on Tuesday, with Adani Green Energy slumping more than 3% as market sentiment turned tepid.

Ten out of the eleven listed Adani companies closed in the red, a lone exception being Ambuja Cements, which gained slightly by 0.42%.

Despite the stock market dip, the Adani Group announced its ambitious plan to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan, as revealed by Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani at the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

