Adani Group Stocks Tumble Amidst Market Volatility

Shares in most of the Adani Group's firms faced declines on Tuesday, with Adani Green Energy slumping more than 3% as market sentiment turned tepid.

Ten out of the eleven listed Adani companies closed in the red, a lone exception being Ambuja Cements, which gained slightly by 0.42%.

Despite the stock market dip, the Adani Group announced its ambitious plan to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan, as revealed by Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani at the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)